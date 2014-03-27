© evertiq

Switchtec inks it with Kudom

Distributor of switching components Switchtec has been appointed as sole distributor for specialist solid state relays (SSRs) manufacturer Kudom Electronics.

The agreement covers the whole of the UK and is with immediate effect. The Kudom range greatly expands Switchtec’s current SSR offering, particularly in the field of motor control.



Kudom Electronics is a specialist SSR company focused on serving its markets and customers and whose products are distributed worldwide. Kudom is involved with all aspects of research, development, production and testing