Continental starts sensor production in the US

Automotive supplier Continental will launch productionof short range radar sensors for advanced driver assistance systems at its plant in Seguin, Texas.

“Expanding our manufacturing capacity takes us a step closer to our American customers. In the market for the market is a keystone of our strategy,” said Karlheinz Haupt, head of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) business unit of Continental’s Chassis & Safety Division. A single line will handle production initially, but additional lines are in preparation to satisfy the demand of OEMs manufacturing in the U.S. “We plan to produce some three million short range radar sensors in Seguin in 2016. The numbers say something about how rapidly demand is rising for short range radar functions like Blind Spot Detection or parking assistant systems. Legislation is a driving force but also our customers’ desire for increased safety and comfort is providing a major impetus,” Haupt remarked.



Continental has experienced rapid growth in the business with sensor technologies like camera, lidar and radar. However, cameras – mono, stereo and camera systems for 360-degree surround detection – are also booming. Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Headlamp Control plus such functions as Traffic Sign Recognition and camera-based parking assistant systems are becoming increasingly popular in all classes of cars.



Advanced driver assistance systems represent a key technology on the road to accident-free driving (Vision Zero). Vision Zero will become reality in three steps, beginning with no fatal accidents, followed by no injuries and, ultimately, no accidents at all. “Advanced driver assistance systems and proven sensor technology are a major component of automated driving. Highly or fully automated driving can only become a reality through high-performance sensors and a reliable, accurate model of the vehicle surrounding”, said Haupt. From a technological perspective, automated driving is a further development in driver assistance system technology that Continental has already started to pursue.