Farnell element14 signs direct agreement with Silicon Labs

Farnell element14 have signed a direct agreement with Silicon Labs, covering Europe and Asia Pacific.

The agreement covers Europe and Asia Pacific, and Silicon Labs’ products are particularly targeted at the development of Internet of Things solutions through microcontroller (MCU), wireless and sensor products, as well as timing products for Internet infrastructure applications.



Mike Buffham, Global Product Director, Semiconductors at Premier Farnell, said: “This new direct agreement with Silicon Labs is exciting because it expands our award- winning technology solutions product offering around MCUs, wireless and sensing. We have listened to our customers, and delivering an extensively stocked Silicon Labs range of embedded products enhances our global Connector line card and makes it easier for our customers to access all the products they need in one place.”



“We are delighted to announce the addition of Farnell element14 to our sales network in Europe and Asia Pacific,” said Phil DeMarie, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Silicon Labs. “Farnell element14's approach to the design engineering community is ideal for promoting our products to engineers who are looking for innovative development solutions for the Internet of Things.”