Arrow Signs EMEA agreement with ShiraTech

Arrow Electronics has entered into a distribution agreement with ShiraTech, a provider of ARM-based system-on-module embedded computer systems, for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arrow will provide to its industrial and embedded customers the AT-501 system-on-module solution developed by ShiraTech and Arrow together. The AT-501 utilizes an Atmel SAMA5D3 ARM CortexTM-A5-based microprocessor.



“Combining a system-on-module with comprehensive development tool and software support eases the design process and reduces the development costs. These advances are critical for Arrow’s customer base,” said Jacko Wilbrink, senior product marketing director, Atmel Corporation.