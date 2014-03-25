© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Wolfson partners with Audyssey

Wolfson Microelectronics and Audyssey Laboratories has entered into a strategic partnership to improve audio capture in mobile devices.

Wolfson will bring Audyssey's AudioFrame audio recording technology to market with its low-power Audio Hub product portfolio.



"We are delighted to welcome Audyssey to Wolfson's growing partner programme. Consumers are increasingly using their mobile devices to capture video and the unique experience of Audyssey's AudioFrame technology brings a new, professional dimension to mobile device video capture by ensuring the audio from the subject of interest is clear and authentic," said Eddie Sinnott, VP of Portfolio, Strategy and Marketing at Wolfson Microelectronics. "By having AudioFrame available on our Audio Hub product line, Wolfson delivers the best possible audio quality for video recordings shot on mobile devices, greatly improving the consumer experience when played back, and enabling OEMs to further differentiate their products in an increasingly competitive marketplace."



"Today's mobile devices have reached near-professional levels by capturing in high resolution and providing advanced camera effects, but the audio recording quality has not been addressed," said Chris Kyriakakis, Audyssey's Founder and CTO. "AudioFrame resolves this mismatch by focusing on the content within the scene and de-emphasizing the unwanted background. We're delighted that Wolfson Microelectronics decided to implement our technology in its portfolio of Audio Hub products."