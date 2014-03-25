© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com Business | March 25, 2014
Conemtech and Qulsar join forces in a merger
Conemtech AB and Qulsar, Inc. has completed a merger under which the companies have combined in an all-stock merger.
The joint company will offer timing solutions to meet the needs of existing and growing markets including 4G LTE wireless infrastructure, smart power grid and Internet of Synchronized Things.
"As one company, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a robust and simple platform, so our customers gain the ability to easily meet tight timing requirements and accelerate their time to market. They can focus on their design strengths instead of spending R&D cycles on how to design precision timing systems” said Ola Andersson, CEO of Conemtech, AB. He added, “Prior to the merger, the two companies enjoyed a close, collaborative relationship and a shared commitment to our customers. As we move ahead, we are poised to build on our momentum, scaling our team, expanding and building global market traction."
According to Rajen Datta, President & CEO of Qulsar, "The steep technology curve in high precision timing requirements is driving demand for disruptive, cost efficient solutions. The physics of precision timing is a highly specialized field. The combination of Qulsar’s subject matter expertise in a broad range of time and frequency technologies and market awareness with Contemtech’s powerful platform, deep knowledge of packet-based network synchronization and established market traction, will enable the unified company to deliver solutions that can be deployed ubiquitously and lower CAPEX & OPEX for customers and network operators."
In the combined company (to be called Qulsar, Inc.), Mr. Datta will serve as CEO, Mr. Andersson will serve as COO and Dr. Kishan Shenoi will serve as CTO. The company, which will have operating offices in Kista, Sweden, and with its headquarters in San Jose, CA, USA.
