Anglia Lighting switches on dedicated Business Managers

Anglia Lighting has appointed two dedicated Business Managers to strengthen its relationships with manufacturers, contractors and installers of LED lighting systems.

Jason Middleton and Anthony Zvirblis report to Andrew Pockson, Divisional Marketing Manager at Anglia Lighting. Commenting, Andrew Pockson said, “Anglia Lighting has an outstanding portfolio of nearly 30 market leading suppliers such as Cree. Our focus has always been on technical support and design guidance, as well as building close relationships of trust with customers in an exceptionally fast moving and dynamic industry. Anthony and Jason are two outstanding sales and project management professionals, with a ‘can do’ approach, who will prove a real asset to customers executing complex lighting projects to the very highest standards.”



Jason Middleton has joined Anglia Lighting as Business Manager (South) and says, “Anglia Lighting has an outstanding position in the market, offering exceptional service backed by in depth stock from market leading suppliers. I am looking forward to understanding our customers better and exploring how we can work together to achieve great mutual success.”



Anthony Zvirblis, the new Business Manager (North) was promoted internally and added, “Anglia Lighting has expanded and I believe has the potential for a great deal of further growth. This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to its success, get closer to our existing customers and develop new relationships.”