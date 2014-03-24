© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Rambus and Nanya sign patent license agreement

Rambus and Nanya Technology Corporation have signed a broad five-year patent license agreement.

This agreement allows for the use of certain high-performance, low-power patented innovations developed by Rambus in Nanya DRAM products and enables future technology collaboration. Under this agreement, Rambus and Nanya have settled all outstanding claims, providing Nanya with access to certain memory-related Rambus innovations through the second quarter of 2018. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.



“This milestone agreement with Nanya marks a new era at Rambus where we have no outstanding litigation and can focus 100 percent on working closely with customers to solve technology challenges,” said Dr. Ron Black, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. “The same inventiveness and entrepreneurialism that drove our technology contributions to modern memory architectures and into the market are being applied to new technology challenges in memory and interface, security, and the Internet of Things architecture and design. This is an exciting time to be at Rambus.”



“We are pleased to put this matter behind us and explore mutually beneficial engagement opportunities to improve our products with Rambus technologies,” said Charles Kau, president of Nanya.



The licensing agreement with Nanya not only enables the use of certain Rambus memory-related innovations for a period of five years, but also opens the door for the two companies to collaborate on memory and interface technologies.