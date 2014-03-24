© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New China boss at NXP

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has appointed Li Zheng as Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Greater China and Country Manager for China.

Zheng, who will be based in Shanghai, will replace Mike Yeh, who is retiring from the company after an impressive 30-year career in semiconductors industry.



Prior to taking up this position, Zheng held the position of SVP, worldwide marketing for SMIC Corp. Here, he was responsible for the product line roadmap, technology readiness management, technology promotion and joint development programs with major customers. Zheng has held a series of high profile management positions including Chairman & CEO of Renesas Electronics China and Hong Kong, and Senior Vice President of NEC Electronics China and Hong Kong region.



"Li brings to the role in-depth knowledge of the specific demands of the China market," said Rick Clemmer, president and CEO, NXP Semiconductors. "His long tenure in the semiconductor and electronics industries will provide us with valuable experience and underscores our commitment to this important region. We are pleased to welcome Li to the team."