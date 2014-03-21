© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

1366 Technologies names VP of manufacturing

Silicon wafer manufacturer 1366 Technologies has named Brian Eller Vice President of Manufacturing.

In the newly created role, Eller will lead 1366’s manufacturing operations as the company prepares for the commercial scaling of its innovative Direct Wafer technology.



For the past 10 years, Eller has held senior leadership roles in the pharmaceutical division and lighting and imaging division at SCHOTT. Most recently he served as Vice President of Operations, North America, where he held full P&L responsibility for multiple plants in the United States and Mexico.



“Brian’s track record in building and running modern, efficient, high-volume businesses makes him a critical addition as we increase production rates and prepare to break ground on our 250 MW facility,” said Frank van Mierlo, CEO, 1366 Technologies. “Our momentum continues, and Brian will play an integral role in advancing our efforts and building our team.”



Eller also held management positions and process engineering roles at Gerresheimer Glass and Alcatel Alsthom, respectively.



“1366 Technologies has assembled one of the top technology teams in the solar industry, and I look forward to contributing to the launch of our commercial scale manufacturing operations,” said Eller. “1366’s Direct Wafer™ has the potential to revolutionize wafer manufacturing. To join as we ramp to high-volume production is the opportunity of a lifetime.”