© vladek-dreamstime.com

National Instruments signs licensing agreement With Broadcom

National Instruments it is the first vendor to execute a Manufacturing Test License (MTL) agreement with Broadcom Corporation.

The MTL agreement authorizes NI to provide manufacturing test solutions and modifiable application source code to Broadcom wireless LAN and Bluetooth device customers.



The Broadcom Manufacturing Test License agreement is a new license and validation program, providing test equipment vendors, such as NI, with access to Broadcom WLAN and Bluetooth software tools and Broadcom technical support resources. The program is designed to provide Broadcom OEM customers with validated test systems that reduce time-to-market and improve manufacturing efficiency and product quality.



“Through the Broadcom MTL license, NI can provide compelling solutions to OEMs and ODMs that validate and test embedded wireless technology,” said Dave Loadman, NI vice president of Mobile Devices Business Segment. “Broadcom MTL software and wireless LAN and Bluetooth chipsets, combined with the modular NI PXI-based RF solutions will result in one of the industry’s shortest test times and provide an attractive total cost of ownership proposition to the highly competitive wireless connectivity space.”



“National Instruments has established the ability to thoroughly test and calibrate our chipsets in both an R&D and manufacturing environment, meeting our requirements for accuracy and repeatability. Their equipment is already being successfully used by some of our leading customers to meet high-volume manufacturing throughput and availability expectations,” said Prasan Pai, Broadcom director of marketing.