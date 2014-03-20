© vladek-dreamstime.com Business | March 20, 2014
Stemmer Imaging acquires Parameter AB
Stemmer Imaging has acquired Parameter AB, with retroactive effect from 1st January 2014.
Parameter is headquartered in Stockholm (Sweden) and has offices in Denmark, Finland and Poland. Prior to this acquisition, Stemmer Imaging and Parameter have successfully collaborated for many years as Parameter distributes Stemmer Imaging’s machine vision software library Common Vision Blox (CVB).
Stemmer Imaging has acquired 100 percent of Parameter’s imaging business with retroactive effect from 1st January 2014. Michael Cohn, the previous owner of Parameter, will oversee the transfer to Stemmer Imaging as he will continue in his function as General Manager until the end of 2014.
“The acquisition by Stemmer Imaging is a logical continuation of our work in this market segment and region, where we have become the market leader“, says Michael Cohn. “Parameter will jump to the next level and we can now follow our customers out into Europe and benefit from Stemmer Imaging’s larger product range, high stock level and superior level of competence. Our corporate cultures are very similar and we know each other very well. This will strengthen service available for customers in the Nordic and Baltic region and also in Poland who will have access to the support and security they need to continue to develop their vision applications with our help”, concludes Michael Cohn.
Peter Trollsås, Vice President Sales at Parameter, confirms this statement: ”We expect that the acquisition by Stemmer Imaging and the resulting access to a larger range of products and improved purchasing conditions will enable us to be even more competitive. In addition, I am also convinced that the cooperation with Stemmer Imaging will help us to develop into new markets and further increase overall growth.“
Stemmer Imaging’s founder Wilhelm Stemmer sees the Parameter acquisition as a logical development of the company’s European strategy: ”We have appreciated Michael Cohn and his team as reliable partners in the machine vision industry for many years now. Stemmer Imaging’s and Parameter’s product portfolio have a high degree of overlap in terms of suppliers represented. Thus, the two companies perfectly complement each other. Thanks to the expansion into the Nordic countries, Poland and the Baltic region we have made substantial progress towards our goal of maximum customer proximity in Europe.”
According to Christof Zollitsch, Managing Director at Stemmer Imaging, machine vision components manufacturers will also greatly benefit from the merger: “The acquisition of Parameter by Stemmer Imaging is also beneficial for our suppliers due to the reduced number of companies they need to serve in terms of sales and support. Furthermore, they have a competent partner with a high degree of market know-how and technical expertise. As Europe’s largest imaging technology provider this enables us to design and prioritise the technological developments of our manufacturers even better for the benefit of our customers.” According to Zollitsch, the integration of Parameter will be performed gradually and will be completed no later than the end of 2014. Until then, Parameter will continue acting under its own name.
Parameter’s business areas Nano-Positioning and Photonics are not part of the acquisition and will stay under the previous ownership, but transferred to a new company, Nanor AB, from April 1, 2014.
