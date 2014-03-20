© kornwa dreamstime.com

Dataram signs agreement with AMD to expand partnership

Dataram Corporation has signed an agreement with Advanced Micro Devices to expand its memory manufacturing partnership from just North America to worldwide (excluding Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Cyprus).

Since launching AMD Radeon Memory products on in April of 2013, Dataram has added Amazon, TigerDirect, Micro Center, Best Buy, NCIX and Canada Computer as selling partners in North America. Working in cooperation with AMD, Dataram will leverage its own sales personnel and established Manufacturers Representatives to penetrate the worldwide market.