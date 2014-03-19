© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Wacker and China find solution for Imported Polysilicon

Wacker Chemie AG and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) have resolved the issue of polysilicon exports to China.

An agreement to this end was signed in Beijing. WACKER, for its part, undertakes not to sell polysilicon produced at its European plants below a specific minimum price in China. MOFCOM, in turn, will refrain from applying anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on this material. The agreement takes effect on May 1, 2014, and lasts until the end of April 2016.



Appropriate schemes ensure that the Munich-based chemical group can continue to offer its polysilicon at standard market conditions in China in the future. WACKER and MOFCOM have decided not to disclose the contents and details of the agreement.



“I am pleased that existing differences concerning the prices for our polysilicon exports to China have been successfully resolved through dialogue,” said WACKER CEO Rudolf Staudigl in an initial statement. “The agreed solution is in the best interests of both WACKER and China’s solar industry. We can continue supplying our high-quality material at competitive prices to our Chinese customers, who need it to produce highly efficient solar modules. This agreement is an excellent example of how conflicting opinions in trade issues can be amicably solved through constructive discussions and negotiations based on trust.”