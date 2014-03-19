© nickondr dreamstime.com

Oerlikon Balzers expands Diamond Coating to meet demand

Oerlikon Balzers has increased production capacity for its technology-leading diamond coatings to meet growing demand from the aircraft and automotive industries.

“The success of diamond coatings is just the latest example of how we are achieving growth through innovative product development in the surface solutions sector,” says Dr Hans Brändle, CEO of the Oerlikon Coating Segment.



The expansion follows the company’s recent announcement to acquire the thermal spray-coating business Sulzer Metco, making the Oerlikon Segment the global technology leader in surface solutions.



The extra capacity will be created at Niederkorn Coating Center in Luxembourg, which is the company’s global competence center for high-performance carbon coating for cutting tools. In addition to increasing production floor space by more than 50 %, the center will further improve the technology and quality of its diamond-coating processes.