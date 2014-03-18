© baloncici dreamstime.com

EV Group opens China HQ in Shanghai

EV Group has opened a new, wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai, called EV Group China Ltd., which will serve as regional headquarters for all of EVG's operations in China.

The new subsidiary, which houses a local service center and spare parts management facility, will further strengthen EVG's presence in the region and support the company's ongoing efforts to improve service and response times to local customers.



"The opening of our new EV Group China subsidiary affords us a great opportunity to continue to deliver on our commitment to provide on-demand, stellar service that our customers have come to expect from EVG. The significant growth in business that we've seen in China, coupled with the continued huge market potential in this region, makes establishing a new subsidiary in China an effective way to continue to build upon our presence here and strengthen support for our local customers and partners," said Hermann Waltl, executive sales and customer support director at EV Group.