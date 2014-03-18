© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Court rules in Spansion's favour

US District Court dismisses Macronix's patent infringement case against Spansion.

The United States District Court of Virginia has issued two orders in Spansion's favor. The first court order dismisses the case that Macronix had filed against Spansion, explaining that Macronix's allegations failed to state a valid case for patent infringement.



In the second order, the court held that, if Macronix files another complaint, the case will be transferred to the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, which could take more than a year for a decision.



"We are pleased with the Court's decision, which confirms that Macronix's complaint failed to demonstrate infringement, and should provide relief to our customers," said Ali Pourkeramati, senior vice president of Spansion. "Since this is the second time that the court in Virginia has dismissed Macronix's complaint against Spansion for this exact same reason, it is obvious that Macronix filed this case only to deflect attention from the suit filed by Spansion against Macronix with the International Trade Commission (ITC). Macronix should heed the warning of the court in this case and avoid claims that lack even a plausible theory of liability."



In Spansion's ITC case against Macronix, the trial is scheduled for the end of May 2014. "We expect a favorable final decision for Spansion's ITC investigation," Pourkeramati added.