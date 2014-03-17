© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

GaN Systems appoints CEO

GaN Systems has appointed Jim Witham as CEO of the corporation. Co-founders Girvan Patterson and John Roberts will continue in their current roles as President and Chief Technical Officer, respectively.

In making the announcement, Ian McWalter, Chairman of GaN Systems, said : “We are delighted that Jim Witham has joined GaN Systems as CEO. Mr Witham has extensive leadership experience in the power electronics industry and his expertise will be invaluable in guiding the company through the next phase of its development. As GaN Systems’ unique product offering based on our proprietary Island Technology is commercialized this year and as we increase our worldwide market presence, Jim and our senior executive team will grow GaN Systems into a significant player in the power electronics industry.”



GaN Systems Co-founder and President, Girvan Patterson added : ”I extend a warm welcome to Jim and look forward to working with him on this next phase of our planned growth. Since John Roberts and I founded GaN Systems in 2008 to develop our Island Technology® products, there has been increasing recognition of gallium nitride's advantages over silicon devices in power conversion applications. Jim will be a great addition to our team as we look forward to the full commercialization of our product families and GaN power devices become the technology of choice in automotive, power, alternative energy and many other markets. ”