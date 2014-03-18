© cumypah dreamstime.com

VIS acquires Nanya's 8-inch Fab

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation will acquire a Fab (ocated in Taoyan County) owned by Nanya Technology, which is currently leased by Sumpro Electronics Corp.

The acquisition includes Sumpro's equipment and spare parts and inventories. The transaction amounts to approximately NT$ 2.18 billion. The purchase will be completed on July 1st, 2014.



Mr. Charles Kau, Chairman of Sumpro Electronics and President of Nanya Technology, commented, “to integrate Sumpro's past experiences in Memory, Driver IC and Power Devices with Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS)'s outstanding manufacturing capability and economy of scale, we believe this strategic alliance will further create the synergistic value. Regarding the career of Sumpro's employees, the company will make all the effort to arrange it appropriately.”