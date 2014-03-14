© ermess dreamstime.com

Ryoyo Electro signs with Frontier Silicon

Ryoyo Electro as signed a distribution agreement with Frontier Silicon Ltd., part of the Toumaz Group.

Nobuaki Kikutsugi, senior managing director at Ryoyo, said: “The addition of Frontier Silicon is a significant step for Ryoyo towards servicing customers in consumer electronics globally. Leveraging relations with our valued customers, I am delighted that Ryoyo can now offer end-to-end digital audio solutions from semiconductor, module, and software development to reference design which enables customer's to optimize their system development time.”



Prem Rajalingham, VP Sales and Marketing at Frontier Silicon said: “we are excited about collaborating with Ryoyo, offering world class support and distribution network, across all Japanese audio brands globally. We expect Ryoyo will give significant contribution in further enhancing our penetration in the Japanese market leveraging its strong presence as a well-established company."