Virtium signs Altec and More Electronics as strategic sales channel distribution partners in Europe.

Virtium has signed distribution agreements with two European distributors, Altec ComputerSysteme GmbH (Altec) and More Electronics. Significantly expanding the company’s strategic sales channel in the region, Altec has distribution sales responsibility for customers in the Central European countries of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Eastern Europe.



More Electronics services customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Baltic countries. The agreements establish these companies as authorized distributors of Virtium’s complete line of iStorFly and TuffDrive SSDs and industrial memory modules in their respective regions.



“Signing key distributors Altec and More Electronics represents a significant sales expansion for Virtium in Europe,” said Michael Nilsson, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Virtium. “Partnering with these top distribution companies is crucial to our strategy of meeting growing demand for our embedded SSD and industrial memory solutions. By signing distributors of this caliber, Virtium is poised to make an even greater impact by tapping into their extensive customer base and vast market experience in Europe.”