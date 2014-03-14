© America II Electronics Business | March 14, 2014
America II Electronics celebrates 25th anniversary
In 2014 America II Electronics, Inc., independent distributors of semiconductors and electronic components, will celebrate its 25th year in business. The company marked the occasion by unveiling a new commemorative logo.
Since its inception in 1989, America II has become an integral part of the electronic components supply chain, partnering with the industry’s top manufacturers and servicing OEM and EMS companies around the world. With a global footprint, an inventory of 4 billion components, and 25 years of experience in a competitive industry, America II has established a track record of success.
“In business, reputation is everything and companies aren’t successful by luck,” said Michael Galinski, America II Electronics’ Chief Executive Officer. “America II has spent 25 years building its brand, refining the business, and earning our customers’ trust. Many factors have contributed to our success, but it all comes down to our quality, inventory and people. Those are the three things most important to customers, and those are the three things we focus on. That’s been the driving force behind our longevity.”
America II was founded by CEO and owner Michael Galinski in St. Petersburg, Florida. At the time, there were seven employees. Over the years, America II expanded and opened operations in the UK, Germany, China, Singapore, Japan and Mexico. The company now employs nearly 600 people around the world and helps shape how the independent channel operates. As a leader in the industry, America II sets the bar high and elevates customer expectations of the channel. It does this by evolving and adapting to changes in customer needs.
While it began as a supplier focused on the distribution of hard-to-find components, the company has transformed itself in recent years. Transitioning to its unique Blended Distribution℠ model, America II has combined the traits of both independent and authorized distributors to better meet the needs of its customers. While America II continues to specialize in hard-to-find and end-of-life product, it also stocks secure product directly from hundreds of manufacturers. This has allowed America II to expand its offerings and foster long-term, successful relationships with its customers.
In honor of the company’s historic milestone, America II has released a commemorative logo which will be used throughout the year.
“In business, reputation is everything and companies aren’t successful by luck,” said Michael Galinski, America II Electronics’ Chief Executive Officer. “America II has spent 25 years building its brand, refining the business, and earning our customers’ trust. Many factors have contributed to our success, but it all comes down to our quality, inventory and people. Those are the three things most important to customers, and those are the three things we focus on. That’s been the driving force behind our longevity.”
America II was founded by CEO and owner Michael Galinski in St. Petersburg, Florida. At the time, there were seven employees. Over the years, America II expanded and opened operations in the UK, Germany, China, Singapore, Japan and Mexico. The company now employs nearly 600 people around the world and helps shape how the independent channel operates. As a leader in the industry, America II sets the bar high and elevates customer expectations of the channel. It does this by evolving and adapting to changes in customer needs.
While it began as a supplier focused on the distribution of hard-to-find components, the company has transformed itself in recent years. Transitioning to its unique Blended Distribution℠ model, America II has combined the traits of both independent and authorized distributors to better meet the needs of its customers. While America II continues to specialize in hard-to-find and end-of-life product, it also stocks secure product directly from hundreds of manufacturers. This has allowed America II to expand its offerings and foster long-term, successful relationships with its customers.
In honor of the company’s historic milestone, America II has released a commemorative logo which will be used throughout the year.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments