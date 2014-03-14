© America II Electronics

America II Electronics celebrates 25th anniversary

In 2014 America II Electronics, Inc., independent distributors of semiconductors and electronic components, will celebrate its 25th year in business. The company marked the occasion by unveiling a new commemorative logo.

Since its inception in 1989, America II has become an integral part of the electronic components supply chain, partnering with the industry’s top manufacturers and servicing OEM and EMS companies around the world. With a global footprint, an inventory of 4 billion components, and 25 years of experience in a competitive industry, America II has established a track record of success.



“In business, reputation is everything and companies aren’t successful by luck,” said Michael Galinski, America II Electronics’ Chief Executive Officer. “America II has spent 25 years building its brand, refining the business, and earning our customers’ trust. Many factors have contributed to our success, but it all comes down to our quality, inventory and people. Those are the three things most important to customers, and those are the three things we focus on. That’s been the driving force behind our longevity.”



America II was founded by CEO and owner Michael Galinski in St. Petersburg, Florida. At the time, there were seven employees. Over the years, America II expanded and opened operations in the UK, Germany, China, Singapore, Japan and Mexico. The company now employs nearly 600 people around the world and helps shape how the independent channel operates. As a leader in the industry, America II sets the bar high and elevates customer expectations of the channel. It does this by evolving and adapting to changes in customer needs.



While it began as a supplier focused on the distribution of hard-to-find components, the company has transformed itself in recent years. Transitioning to its unique Blended Distribution℠ model, America II has combined the traits of both independent and authorized distributors to better meet the needs of its customers. While America II continues to specialize in hard-to-find and end-of-life product, it also stocks secure product directly from hundreds of manufacturers. This has allowed America II to expand its offerings and foster long-term, successful relationships with its customers.



In honor of the company’s historic milestone, America II has released a commemorative logo which will be used throughout the year.