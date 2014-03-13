© luchschen dreamstime.com

Digi International expands agreement with Arrow

Digi International and Arrow Electronics Inc. ave signed a global distribution agreement expanding their existing successful North American distribution alliance.

“This extension to our relationship supports Arrow’s strategy to offer the very best products and services to its global customer base,” explains David West, vice president, semiconductor marketing, Arrow. “Digi offers end-to-end M2M (machine-to-machine) solutions, from embedded products to cloud solutions, that enable customers to remotely manage all machines in their system. Having access to the right mix of products and services is a leading advantage for anybody working to create M2M systems.”



“This agreement is a great opportunity to raise awareness of Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M around the world. We believe this extension of our relationship will greatly strengthen our international reach, offering our joint clients the technology and services they require to build innovative products,” said Kevin C. Riley, senior vice president of Global Sales, Digi International. “We are thrilled to work with Arrow, a company that knows how to provide extraordinary value to customers by bringing the right technology solutions and services along with a high level of expertise, to help them drive business efficiencies.”