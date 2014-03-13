© luchschen dreamstime.com

XP Power signs with Digi-Key

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with XP Power.

“As engineers look to increase the flexibility of their designs to minimize space and maximize efficiency, having access to the newest technologies is a logical need,” said Tom Busher, Vice President, Global Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical Product at Digi-Key. “XP Power’s commitment to innovation makes them a great fit for our customers’ changing product requirements. We are excited at the prospect of this partnership.”



“We are delighted to have significantly strengthened our distribution channel with the signing of this global agreement with Digi-Key. Our partnership will enable us to offer the highest possible levels of service to our customers through Digi-Key,” said Steve Head, XP Power Vice President of Marketing. “XP Power offers one of the broadest product offerings and the most aggressive new product introduction strategy in the market. Being able to launch products, with stock availability from day one, to the hundreds of thousands of design engineers around the world with Digi-Key is a very exciting prospect. We see Digi-Key as a leader in the field of distribution and are very excited about the potential of the agreement.”