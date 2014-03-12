© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Components | March 12, 2014
The LT3048-15’s internal high efficiency switch and 2.2MHz constant frequency operation delivers a low ripple output to the LDO, delivering 15V with ultralow output ripple and noise of less than 500µVPK-PK. Its current-mode control enables fast transient response without the need for complex external compensation. To further enhance system reliability, the LT3048-15 offers short-circuit and thermal protection as well as load disconnect in shutdown.
The LT3048EDC-15 is available in a 2mm x 2mm DFN-8 package, priced at $1.65 each for 1,000 piece quantities. An industrial temperature (-40°C to 125°C) version, the LT3048IDC-15, is priced at $1.82 each for 1,000 piece quantities. Both versions are available from stock.
Low Noise Bias Generator in 2mm x 2mm DFN
Linear Technology Corporation announces the LT3048, a step-up DC/DC converter with an integrated LDO output that delivers a low noise, low ripple 15V bias supply.
This is a product release announcement by Linear Technology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Summary of Features: LT3048-15The LT3048-15 delivers up to 40mA of continuous output current at 15V with output ripple and noise less than 500µVPK-PK and 0.1% load regulation. The device operates from an input voltage range of 2.7V to 4.8V, making it suitable for single-cell Li-Ion batteries or 3.3V logic rails. Its constant switching frequency of 2.2MHz enables the use of tiny externals. Combined with a 2mm x 2mm DFN package and an integrated Schottky diode, the LT3048-15 offers a simple, compact solution footprint for low noise biasing applications.
- Generates Low Noise Bias Voltage from Single-Cell Li-Ion Battery
- Output Current: Up to 40mA
- Low Output Ripple & Noise: <500µVP-P
- Boost Regulator
- 2.2MHz Operation
- 300mA Power Switch
- Integrated Schottky Diode
- Low Dropout Linear Regulator
- Low Noise: <120µVRMS (10Hz to 100kHz)
- 0.1% Load Regulation
- Short-Circuit & Thermal Protection
- Load Disconnect in Shutdown
- Available in 2mm x 2mm DFN Package
The LT3048-15’s internal high efficiency switch and 2.2MHz constant frequency operation delivers a low ripple output to the LDO, delivering 15V with ultralow output ripple and noise of less than 500µVPK-PK. Its current-mode control enables fast transient response without the need for complex external compensation. To further enhance system reliability, the LT3048-15 offers short-circuit and thermal protection as well as load disconnect in shutdown.
The LT3048EDC-15 is available in a 2mm x 2mm DFN-8 package, priced at $1.65 each for 1,000 piece quantities. An industrial temperature (-40°C to 125°C) version, the LT3048IDC-15, is priced at $1.82 each for 1,000 piece quantities. Both versions are available from stock.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments