Low Noise Bias Generator in 2mm x 2mm DFN

Linear Technology Corporation announces the LT3048, a step-up DC/DC converter with an integrated LDO output that delivers a low noise, low ripple 15V bias supply.

Summary of Features: LT3048-15

Generates Low Noise Bias Voltage from Single-Cell Li-Ion Battery

Output Current: Up to 40mA

Low Output Ripple & Noise: <500µVP-P

Boost Regulator

2.2MHz Operation

300mA Power Switch

Integrated Schottky Diode

Low Dropout Linear Regulator

Low Noise: <120µVRMS (10Hz to 100kHz)

0.1% Load Regulation

Short-Circuit & Thermal Protection

Load Disconnect in Shutdown

Available in 2mm x 2mm DFN Package

The LT3048-15 delivers up to 40mA of continuous output current at 15V with output ripple and noise less than 500µVPK-PK and 0.1% load regulation. The device operates from an input voltage range of 2.7V to 4.8V, making it suitable for single-cell Li-Ion batteries or 3.3V logic rails. Its constant switching frequency of 2.2MHz enables the use of tiny externals. Combined with a 2mm x 2mm DFN package and an integrated Schottky diode, the LT3048-15 offers a simple, compact solution footprint for low noise biasing applications.The LT3048-15’s internal high efficiency switch and 2.2MHz constant frequency operation delivers a low ripple output to the LDO, delivering 15V with ultralow output ripple and noise of less than 500µVPK-PK. Its current-mode control enables fast transient response without the need for complex external compensation. To further enhance system reliability, the LT3048-15 offers short-circuit and thermal protection as well as load disconnect in shutdown.The LT3048EDC-15 is available in a 2mm x 2mm DFN-8 package, priced at $1.65 each for 1,000 piece quantities. An industrial temperature (-40°C to 125°C) version, the LT3048IDC-15, is priced at $1.82 each for 1,000 piece quantities. Both versions are available from stock.