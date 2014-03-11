© evertiq

MSC Technologies to distribute Sharp displays

MSC Technologies, an Avnet company, is now an official distribution partner for the Sharp Devices Europe GmbH LCD portfolio.

The distribution agreement, which is valid for Central and Eastern Europe, the Benelux countries and Spain, concerns the whole product range, starting from small-format displays of 8.9 cm (3.5”) and extending to 203 cm (80”) panels, some equipped with touchscreen functionality, achieving 2000 cd/m² brightness and 1:5000 contrast for highly demanding e-signage applications.



“Innovative products, such as Sharp‘s memory displays, are the perfect complement to our existing display portfolio,” explains Klaus Hagenacker, Managing Director, Display Solutions at MSC Technologies. “As a provider of complete customer-specific visualization solutions, the distribution agreement with Sharp puts us in a position to respond even more efficiently to our customers’ needs in future in several application areas.”



Fabio Perfetti, European Distribution Manager at Sharp Devices Europe, also emphasizes the benefits of the distribution collaboration for the user. “MSC Technologies is not only one of the leading display distributors in Europe. Our new partner also has the necessary technical competence to be able to support customers with its own expertise at every stage of the development and implementation of customer-specific system solutions. This long-term expertise as a solution provider is definitely an important requirement for further expanding our market shares in Europe together.”