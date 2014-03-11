© demarco dreamstime.com

Melexis & Sekorm sign agreement

Melexis Technologies NV continues to pursue a major expansion in the global reach of its innovative mixed signal and sensor ICs. To further this goal across China, Melexis and Sekorm have signed a franchised distribution agreement authorizing Sekorm to resell Melexis ICs.

Mr Calvin Xiao, President of Sekorm, said “As a one of the biggest local semiconductor distributors in China, Sekorm's team is very excited by the cooperation agreement with Melexis. The company has a great product portfolio for both the automotive and industrial markets in China, which is the most important market for Sekorm also. Melexis and Sekorm are perfect match in strategies and culture, so I do believe that this cooperation will be very successful, and Sekorm will help Melexis to grow business in China for long-term in the future.”



Melexis’ Global Sales Manager, Gianluigi Morello commented "Melexis has been focused on the rapidly growing automotive market in China. Sekorm has large industrial and telecom customer base, which will help us to extend our business to those markets, a good complementary partner of Melexis. Sekorm also has a wide area coverage in China, we trust the cooperation will bring us more business in China and it will have the effect of 1+1>2.”