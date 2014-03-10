© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

IPG Photonics invests in MBE System

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPG), purchased an additional GEN2000 Production Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) System from Veeco Instruments.

Located in Oxford, Massachusetts, IPG will use the GEN2000 for high-volume manufacturing of laser diodes for fiber lasers.



“Veeco’s GEN2000 is the perfect complement to our existing set of Veeco MBE systems because of its superior throughput and low production costs,” said Dr. Alex Ovtchinnikov, Senior Vice President, Components at IPG Photonics. “Having the ability to transfer production methods from our other Veeco MBE systems means we can ramp laser diode production quickly and reliably to meet increasing demand for our fiber lasers.”



“IPG is the clear leader in fiber laser production and has been utilizing our production MBE systems for years,” said Jim Northup, Vice President, General Manager for Veeco’s MBE Operations. “The GEN2000 delivers the highest throughput and lowest cost of ownership MBE technology in the industry, making it the ideal system to manufacture IPG’s high performance laser diodes.”