Arrow signs agreement with Variscite

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with Variscite, a manufacturer of embedded solutions and system-on-modules (SOM).

Under the agreement, Arrow will distribute all products offered by Variscite in the EMEA region.



“At Arrow, we work closely with our customers on software integration and development, user interface, wireless connectivity, security and certification to understand their needs and offer ‘make-versus-buy’ solutions,” said Guido Resch, vice president of semiconductor marketing, Arrow EMEA. “Our customers will benefit from Variscite’s expertise in the SOM and board space for applications processors. They are a solid addition to our ecosystem.”