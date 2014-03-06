© mirusiek dreamstime.com

Rutronik becomes global distribution partner for FSP

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and FSP Power Solution GmbH have concluded a global distribution contract.

“In FSP we have found a reliable partner, which now also gives us the opportunity to supply our customers with the power supply unit as well as the board, storage and display components. Consequently, they are able to obtain all the system hardware for their specific embedded system from a single source,” explains Frank Bittigkoffer, Director Storage, Displays & Boards at Rutronik. Not only does this enable Rutronik customers to reduce their procurements costs, but they also receive a system comprising components perfectly tailored to each other. “The FSP products are renowned for their OEM quality, no other manufacturer is able to offer such a wide product range at +80°C or more certified power supply units than FSP. This means that they can be perfectly combined with other components from our embedded portfolio to create complete solutions.”





“Not only do the embedded boards, storage components and displays available from Rutronik serve as the ideal complement to our products, but the company also has an experienced team that has convinced us of its design-in activities, as well as sophisticated logistics concepts. This is the perfect foundation upon which to further develop our shared growth,” explains Bernhard Haurenherm, Managing Director of FSP Power Solution GmbH.