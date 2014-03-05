Knowles debuts as independent, public company

© adistock dreamstime.com

Knowles Corporation will debut as a standalone, publicly-traded company following its spin-off from Dover Corporation. The company’s common stock will begin trading “regular way” on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “KN” from March 3, 2014.

The executive team at Knowles includes:

Jeffrey S. Niew, President and CEO

John S. Anderson, Senior VP and CFO

Daniel J. Giesecke, Senior VP and COO

Michael A. Adell, Co-President, Mobile Consumer Electronics—Microphones

Christian U. Scherp, Co-President, Mobile Consumer Electronics—Speakers and Receivers

Gordon A. Walker, Co-President, Specialty Components—Acoustics and Hearing Health

David W. Wightman, Co-President, Specialty Components—Precision Devices

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Knowles’ more than 65-year history,” said Jeffrey S. Niew, Knowles’ president and chief executive officer. “As an independent public company, we now have the opportunity to leverage our long-established heritage of innovation and proven performance. Based on technology that enhances people’s ability to communicate with each other, we strive to continuously reinvent our industry, design solutions that address the needs of the ever-changing world, and enrich the human experience. We are truly excited about our prospects and know that we will continue to serve our customers and our new shareholders very well.”“Becoming independent is a pivotal moment for Knowles. We are committed to helping our customers realize, appreciate and value the marvels of sound sensory solutions,” said Niew. “We believe the momentum in our businesses will drive our continued success, in particular the significant growth in the mobile device market coupled with our commitment to product innovation, operational excellence and the strength of our people globally.”