Avnet Abacus signs Omron

Omron signs up Avnet Abacus to distribute its electronic components range across Europe following Avnet’s acquisition of the MSC Group.

This agreement results from the recent acquisition by Avnet, Inc. of the MSC Group, a recognised value-add distributor focused on electronic component distribution, embedded computing technology and display solutions, as well as design and manufacturing.



Graham McBeth, President of Avnet Abacus, said, “Omron is widely respected as a manufacturer of premium quality, highly reliable electronic components. This agreement substantially boosts our product offering to customers and enables us to fuel the growth of the range through our extensive European market knowledge and technical know-how, to capitalise on the excellent relationship already forged between Omron and MSC.”



“Bringing Avnet Abacus on board to support our electronic components business in Europe was a clear-cut decision” said Leon Mordang, Vice President Sales and Marketing Omron “We now have the dual benefit of effectively continuing to work with a tried and tested distribution partner, enhanced by the expertise of highly competent and knowledgeable product specialists at Avnet Abacus.”