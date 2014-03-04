© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Silicon Labs acquires Touchstone Semiconductor

Silicon Labs has purchased the full product portfolio and intellectual property of California-based Touchstone Semiconductor USD 1.5 million.

Touchstone is an early-stage power management technology company and provider of high-performance, low-power analog IC products.



Touchstone’s low-power analog products and technologies complement Silicon Labs’ embedded portfolio of energy-friendly microcontrollers (MCUs), wireless products and sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) market. The transaction adds almost 70 analog products to Silicon Labs’ portfolio. Silicon Labs will continue to sell the Touchstone IC products under the Silicon Labs name and plans to expand this product line going forward.



“As the IoT market expands exponentially, developers require an ever-widening array of low-power MCUs, wireless ICs, sensors and power management technologies for battery-powered end-nodes,” said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. “IoT end-node designs require the utmost in energy efficiency to maximize battery life without compromising performance. This asset purchase adds valuable energy-saving analog technology and products to enhance our embedded portfolio for the IoT.”