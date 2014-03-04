© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Ametherm appoints new Director of Sales

Ametherm has appointed Renee Fletcher as its director of sales. In her new role, Fletcher will be responsible for developing short- and long-term strategies to drive sales.

Fletcher began her career as an inside sales rep with RTI Electronics, and nine years later she joined its management team as the company's national sales manager. She comes to Ametherm from API Technologies, where she served as product manager.



"As a sales veteran in the electronics industry, Renee offers a tremendous amount of market knowledge and a proven ability to drive profit growth," said Eric Rauch, president and CEO of Ametherm. "Furthermore, she is experienced with RTI Electronics' former SURGE-GARD™ line of inrush current limiters, which we acquired in October of last year. Renee is a fantastic addition to the Ametherm team, and we are excited to have her guiding our sales efforts as we move forward."



"It's an exciting time to be joining Ametherm, as the company has made a push to expand its presence in a number of key markets with the acquisition of the SURGE-GARD line and the addition of several distributors," said Fletcher. "I'm looking forward to working closely with the company's sales reps to build on this momentum and provide reliable inrush protection for our growing customer base."