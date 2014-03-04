© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Components | March 04, 2014
GaN Systems scoops up industry veteran
GaN Systems has appointed Charles Bailley as Senior Director Technical Marketing, Asia, effective March 3rd.
Bailley’s appointment is part of the company’s strategy of increasing headcount worldwide to support early adopters of GaN-based devices as automotive, industrial, and enterprise equipment manufacturers increasingly replace legacy silicon-based semiconductors with GaN power devices.
Bailley background includes applications engineering, design engineering in both power electronics and analogue ICs, and marketing and business development.
GaN Systems’ CEO, Girvan Patterson comments:”We extend a warm welcome to Charles and are delighted GaN Systems will have the benefit of his wide experience and vast technical expertise. 2014 is the year we will commercialise our broad range of GaN on silicon products and Charles will play a key role in driving our business forward, including working with leading customers to define products for their markets.”
Bailley said: “It’s very exciting to be joining GaN Systems as gallium nitride power technology matures and its market share is poised for rapid growth. Asia is the largest market for power electronics and I’m very much looking forward to supporting customers in the region with innovative GaN power devices.”
The addition of Bailley further strengthens GaN Systems’ global presence. He will be working with Geoff Haynes, Founder and VP of Business Development, who leads business development worldwide, Tony Astley, responsible for managing Business Operations in Europe, and Julian Styles, Business Development Director in the Americas.
