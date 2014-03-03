© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Aeroflex bets on 5G research and development

Aeroflex is working on developing technologies towards potential Fifth Generation (5G) wireless systems, and is a founding member of the 5G Innovation Centre (5GIC) program, led by the University of Surrey, UK.

Aeroflex is one of the founding partners in 5GIC, which is conducting research and development into advanced technologies for the 5G network of the future. The project aims to establish a world-leading position in mobile broadband communications, and participants include leading global mobile network operators, infrastructure and tools providers, along with media and communications organizations, in addition to the University itself.



“The 5GIC program gives us an excellent platform for collaboration with world-class researchers and companies in this exciting mobile communications field,” said Li-Ke Huang, Technology Manager of Aeroflex. “As a leading wireless network infrastructure test solution provider, Aeroflex is fully committed to developing and providing solutions to tackle the new test and measurement needs and challenges of the future 5G technologies.”



Aeroflex’s involvement includes assuring the testability of the future high-complexity, high-density, intelligent large scale wireless systems by developing advanced wireless network simulation and modelling techniques for effective and efficient test scenario generation.



“Aeroflex has been a key partner in 5G research right from the beginning, just as we have been with LTE-A,” said Li-Ke Huang. “We are playing a pivotal role in test and measurement innovations to enable the core wireless technology research to develop concept-proving system prototypes, towards 5G and beyond.”