© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Plessey names new Chief Commercial Officer

UK electronics manufacturer, Plessey Semiconductors, has announced a key appointment as it gears up to grow global sales of its new LED technology.

Dr Jose (Joe) Lopez has joined the company in the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Reporting to Michael LeGoff, Plessey Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Lopez will assume overall responsibility for the commercial and customer aspects of the organisation, with the main focus being to grow Plessey's LED sales.



Welcoming Dr Lopez to Plessey, CEO Michael LeGoff said: "We are delighted to have Joe with the Plessey team. Having spent the last three and a half years at Cree in a leading global sales role, Joe brings a wealth of LED commercial experience, key customer contacts and senior level relationships within the SSL industry. Joe will drive new levels of customer engagement and revenue growth as we move into commercialising our LED technology and making Plessey a world leading, LED components company."



The company's ambition is to drive global uptake of its patented MAGIC (Manufactured on GaN-on-Si I/C) technology as a cost-effective alternative to existing lighting systems, and expand its UK manufacturing facilities in Plymouth, Devon.



Dr Lopez, said, "Plessey is one of UK's leading technology brands and I believe it is years ahead of the industry with its proprietary GaN on Silicon process technology. Plessey's LEDs offer performance comparable to that of sapphire, but at a substantially lower cost. This makes the Plessey LEDs ideal for high volume, cost sensitive applications such as linear fluorescent tube replacement, indoor commercial and retro-fit bulb markets that characterise the high growth, general lighting segment."