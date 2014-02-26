© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com Components | February 26, 2014
Digi-key inks it with Nordic Semiconductor
Distributor Digi-Key Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with Nordic Semiconductor.
Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power (ULP) short-range wireless communication in the license-free 2.4 GHz and sub-1-GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) bands.
“When creating a new product, the power budget is often at the top of design requirements, especially in areas such as mobile devices,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key Vice President for Global Semiconductor Product. “Bluetooth Low Energy has become the gold standard in low power connectivity implementations, and the solutions offered by Nordic address this area and provide a welcome addition to our BLE product lineup. More and more of our customers are seeking these types of devices and we are extremely optimistic about the future of this partnership.”
“Digi-Key is without question one of the world's leading semiconductor and electronic component distributors supplying design solutions that customers want, supported by a fantastic website and world-class customer service and supply chain capabilities,” states J. Darren O'Donnell, Nordic's Director of Sales for the Americas. “As such, Nordic Semiconductor is very excited to add Digi-Key to its distribution partner lineup. This will extend access to Nordic's full range of ultra-low power wireless chips, reference designs, and development kits – including best-in-class Bluetooth Smart solutions – to all Digi-Key customers all over the world."
“When creating a new product, the power budget is often at the top of design requirements, especially in areas such as mobile devices,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key Vice President for Global Semiconductor Product. “Bluetooth Low Energy has become the gold standard in low power connectivity implementations, and the solutions offered by Nordic address this area and provide a welcome addition to our BLE product lineup. More and more of our customers are seeking these types of devices and we are extremely optimistic about the future of this partnership.”
“Digi-Key is without question one of the world's leading semiconductor and electronic component distributors supplying design solutions that customers want, supported by a fantastic website and world-class customer service and supply chain capabilities,” states J. Darren O'Donnell, Nordic's Director of Sales for the Americas. “As such, Nordic Semiconductor is very excited to add Digi-Key to its distribution partner lineup. This will extend access to Nordic's full range of ultra-low power wireless chips, reference designs, and development kits – including best-in-class Bluetooth Smart solutions – to all Digi-Key customers all over the world."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments