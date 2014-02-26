© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Digi-key inks it with Nordic Semiconductor

Distributor Digi-Key Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with Nordic Semiconductor.

Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power (ULP) short-range wireless communication in the license-free 2.4 GHz and sub-1-GHz Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) bands.



“When creating a new product, the power budget is often at the top of design requirements, especially in areas such as mobile devices,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key Vice President for Global Semiconductor Product. “Bluetooth Low Energy has become the gold standard in low power connectivity implementations, and the solutions offered by Nordic address this area and provide a welcome addition to our BLE product lineup. More and more of our customers are seeking these types of devices and we are extremely optimistic about the future of this partnership.”



“Digi-Key is without question one of the world's leading semiconductor and electronic component distributors supplying design solutions that customers want, supported by a fantastic website and world-class customer service and supply chain capabilities,” states J. Darren O'Donnell, Nordic's Director of Sales for the Americas. “As such, Nordic Semiconductor is very excited to add Digi-Key to its distribution partner lineup. This will extend access to Nordic's full range of ultra-low power wireless chips, reference designs, and development kits – including best-in-class Bluetooth Smart solutions – to all Digi-Key customers all over the world."