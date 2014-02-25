© saniphoto-dreamstime.com

VDMA takes strong position with photonics

The field of photonics is a fiercely competitive environment, this field of technology is associated with a highly dynamic evolution and a global market volume that is expected to reach about EUR 615 billion by the year 2020.

In the period under review, this would equate to an average annual growth one-and-a-half times that expected for the global gross domestic product (GDP).



“We are cooperating closely with the involved industrial associations and federal ministries in bringing home to politics, the press, qualified young workers, and potential investors the pre-eminent significance of this key technology in safeguarding the future,” explained Thilo Brodtmann, Deputy Executive Director of the German Engineering Federation VDMA, at the “Photonics Congress 2014” in Berlin.



These “light technologies” include, for instance, the key VDMA fields of photonic-assisted manufacturing technology with lasers and laser systems for material processing; industrial image processing; measuring technology and instrumentation; flat panel displays; photovoltaic equipment; and electronic production segments, specifically lithography systems.



In spite of the weaker growth over the last two years, primarily as a reflex reaction to the exogenous shock of the preceding global financial crisis, experts on the sector see good prospects of long-term growth for the German photonics industry. In 2012, this turnover had grown by three per cent to about EUR 28 billion. In the course of 2013, the prospects have brightened considerably, especially on the investment goods sector, and the photonics industry has embarked into the new year with confident expectations. The growth rate for 2013 is likewise expected to be about three per cent, reflecting complete involvement in global trading. For 2014, all economic indicators are pointing to a path that will lead back to the long-term growth trend. Also the target turnover of EUR 44 billion predicted by the sector last year will be reached by 2020.



According to Brodtmann, who is also responsible for introducing new technology fields to the association’s portfolio, “we must look beyond our immediate needs, prevent errors, and continue to develop our strengths.”