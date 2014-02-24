© snehitdesign dreamstime.com Components | February 24, 2014
World Micro appoints Director of Global Quality
US-based electronic components distributor, World Micro, has appointed Gary Beckstedt to serve as the company's Director of Global Quality, heading the company's Atlanta headquarters quality department.
Beckstedt's role will be to coordinate all quality programs and processes in both Atlanta and Penang Malaysia, including ISO standards programs, ESD programs, inspection and counterfeit detection, personnel training, and the U.S. Government's Qualified Suppliers List of Distributors (QSLD) program. Beckstedt's appointment comes on the heels of successful recertification of both AS9120 and ISO13485 certifications which were awarded earlier this month.
The certifications allow the company to sell specialized electronics to the Military / Aerospace and Medical industry. The company maintains its status on the Federal Government's coveted QSLD list that lets the company supply specialized military and commercial grade products directly to the U.S. Department of Defense. Beckstedt is responsible for all Global Quality initiatives at the company.
On his appointment to this post, Beckstedt commented, "Authentic product is an expectation that customers have when utilizing the independent channel. As a supplier, it is our obligation to ensure the necessary steps have been taken with no exceptions."
"I am proud to have Gary at the helm of one of our most important departments," said Dan Ellsworth, president and CEO at World Micro. "As the independent electronics industry continues to grow, Gary's dedication to our franchise and open market supply chain is critical. Since we support mission critical applications in the aviation and medical fields, it's important that we have industry leading people to ensure parts meet rigid specifications," added Ellsworth.
Originally joining World Micro in 2002, Gary has some 30 years of electronics experience. He will oversee the company's standards and QMS, among other duties.
The certifications allow the company to sell specialized electronics to the Military / Aerospace and Medical industry. The company maintains its status on the Federal Government's coveted QSLD list that lets the company supply specialized military and commercial grade products directly to the U.S. Department of Defense. Beckstedt is responsible for all Global Quality initiatives at the company.
On his appointment to this post, Beckstedt commented, "Authentic product is an expectation that customers have when utilizing the independent channel. As a supplier, it is our obligation to ensure the necessary steps have been taken with no exceptions."
"I am proud to have Gary at the helm of one of our most important departments," said Dan Ellsworth, president and CEO at World Micro. "As the independent electronics industry continues to grow, Gary's dedication to our franchise and open market supply chain is critical. Since we support mission critical applications in the aviation and medical fields, it's important that we have industry leading people to ensure parts meet rigid specifications," added Ellsworth.
Originally joining World Micro in 2002, Gary has some 30 years of electronics experience. He will oversee the company's standards and QMS, among other duties.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments