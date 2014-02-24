© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

World Micro appoints Director of Global Quality

US-based electronic components distributor, World Micro, has appointed Gary Beckstedt to serve as the company's Director of Global Quality, heading the company's Atlanta headquarters quality department.

Beckstedt's role will be to coordinate all quality programs and processes in both Atlanta and Penang Malaysia, including ISO standards programs, ESD programs, inspection and counterfeit detection, personnel training, and the U.S. Government's Qualified Suppliers List of Distributors (QSLD) program. Beckstedt's appointment comes on the heels of successful recertification of both AS9120 and ISO13485 certifications which were awarded earlier this month.



The certifications allow the company to sell specialized electronics to the Military / Aerospace and Medical industry. The company maintains its status on the Federal Government's coveted QSLD list that lets the company supply specialized military and commercial grade products directly to the U.S. Department of Defense. Beckstedt is responsible for all Global Quality initiatives at the company.



On his appointment to this post, Beckstedt commented, "Authentic product is an expectation that customers have when utilizing the independent channel. As a supplier, it is our obligation to ensure the necessary steps have been taken with no exceptions."



"I am proud to have Gary at the helm of one of our most important departments," said Dan Ellsworth, president and CEO at World Micro. "As the independent electronics industry continues to grow, Gary's dedication to our franchise and open market supply chain is critical. Since we support mission critical applications in the aviation and medical fields, it's important that we have industry leading people to ensure parts meet rigid specifications," added Ellsworth.



Originally joining World Micro in 2002, Gary has some 30 years of electronics experience. He will oversee the company's standards and QMS, among other duties.