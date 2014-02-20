© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

Lattice brings Intercomp on board

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. has named Intercomp as a representative in Central Europe.

"It is vital that our sales partners align with our goals and fully understand the needs of our customers," said Lattice Sales Director, Worldwide Distribution, Eric Benander. "This is why we are delighted to welcome Intercomp as our new partner in Central Europe given their 20-plus-years of experience helping leading semiconductor companies like Lattice drive adoption and sales."



"Lattice ideally fits our more than 20 years of PLD sales experience and is perfectly complementary to our existing solutions portfolio," said Intercomp Managing Partner Rainer J. Klink. "With Lattice, we can further extend and strengthen our system-focused sales approach, which emphasizes application solution synergies to greatly benefit our broad customer base."