Alliance Memory appoints K. K. Fan as Director of Operations

K. K. Fan has joined Alliance Memory as its director of operations in Taiwan.

Mr. Fan has worked in the semiconductor industry since 1992, holding key positions in sales and production management. He comes to Alliance Memory from ChipMOS Technology Inc., where he served as director of sales and manager of IC production testing. Previously, he held the position of section manager for IC production testing at Mosel Vitelic Inc.



"K. K. has worked in the semiconductor industry for 20 years, and he is familiar with our business needs and those of our customers," said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. "With his extensive knowledge and wealth of management-level experience, K. K. is a perfect fit for Alliance Memory and will play a key role as we expand our product offerings."



"For customers worldwide, there is a great need for legacy memory products to avoid costly redesigns," Mr. Fan said. "It's a very exciting time to join Alliance Memory, and I look forward to applying my industry knowledge to the company's day-to-day operations as it continues its double-digit growth."