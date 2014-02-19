© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com Business | February 19, 2014
Corporate changes at Renesas in Japan
Renesas Electronics Corporation will reorganise its manufacturing-related group companies in Japan by absorbing-type separations and absorbing-type mergers.
This reform plan that the company is implementing, aims to achieve growth and profitability with a two-digit operating profit ratio as its target for the end of fiscal year 2017.
To reach this, Renesas' semiconductor manufacturing business, at the front-end and back-end manufacturing sites will undergo consolidation and the reorganisation of (manufacturing
-related) group companies, with Renesas Electronics and its subsidiaries in Japan as the affected parties.
And here comes the part that makes my head spin, are you ready for it? - Ok here we go.
In an absorption-type separation, the crystal business of Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor, will be spun off and absorbed by Renesas Kofu Semiconductor.
After that, all the shares of Renesas Kofu Semiconductor will be spun off from Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor and absorbed by Renesas Naka Semiconductor in an absorption-type separation. As a result, Renesas Kofu Semiconductor will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Naka Semiconductor.
Ok, so far its not to complicated, let go on.
After that implementation, Renesas Naka Semiconductor, Renesas Semiconductor Engineering Corp. and Renesas Kofu Semiconductor will undergo an absorption-type merger, with Renesas Naka Semiconductor as the surviving company and Renesas Semiconductor Engineering and Renesas Kofu Semiconductor as the absorbed companies.
And after this, the semiconductor front-end production business of Renesas Semiconductor Kyushu Yamaguchi will be spun off and absorbed by Renesas Kansai Semiconductor In an absorption-type separation.
Which will lead to yet another merger where, Renesas Kansai Semiconductor and Renesas Naka Semiconductor will undergo an absorption-type merger, with Renesas Kansai Semiconductor
as the surviving company and Renesas Naka Semiconductor as the absorbed company.
If your head isn't spinning just yet, don't worry, we still have some ways to go. But luckily, I'll end it all now with a illustration of how the structure will look after the reorganasation.
© Renesas
To reach this, Renesas' semiconductor manufacturing business, at the front-end and back-end manufacturing sites will undergo consolidation and the reorganisation of (manufacturing
-related) group companies, with Renesas Electronics and its subsidiaries in Japan as the affected parties.
And here comes the part that makes my head spin, are you ready for it? - Ok here we go.
In an absorption-type separation, the crystal business of Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor, will be spun off and absorbed by Renesas Kofu Semiconductor.
After that, all the shares of Renesas Kofu Semiconductor will be spun off from Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor and absorbed by Renesas Naka Semiconductor in an absorption-type separation. As a result, Renesas Kofu Semiconductor will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Naka Semiconductor.
Ok, so far its not to complicated, let go on.
After that implementation, Renesas Naka Semiconductor, Renesas Semiconductor Engineering Corp. and Renesas Kofu Semiconductor will undergo an absorption-type merger, with Renesas Naka Semiconductor as the surviving company and Renesas Semiconductor Engineering and Renesas Kofu Semiconductor as the absorbed companies.
And after this, the semiconductor front-end production business of Renesas Semiconductor Kyushu Yamaguchi will be spun off and absorbed by Renesas Kansai Semiconductor In an absorption-type separation.
Which will lead to yet another merger where, Renesas Kansai Semiconductor and Renesas Naka Semiconductor will undergo an absorption-type merger, with Renesas Kansai Semiconductor
as the surviving company and Renesas Naka Semiconductor as the absorbed company.
If your head isn't spinning just yet, don't worry, we still have some ways to go. But luckily, I'll end it all now with a illustration of how the structure will look after the reorganasation.
© Renesas
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments