MIMOtech partners with CSG Science and Technology

MIMOtech and CSG Science and Technology announce partnership for last-mile backhaul technology.

MIMOtech entered a strategic partnership with CSG Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (CSG Hefei), under which CSG Hefei has acquired an undisclosed amount of MIMOtech’s share capital. CSG Hefei is a supplier of integrated access devices for last-mile bandwidth via fiber and copper. The two companies will collaborate on marketing the MIMOtech range of ultra high capacity packet radios for last mile backhaul, including MIMOtech’s Starburst Janus, a line-of-sight radio announced in 2013 that achieves a high spectral efficiency by utilizing innovative patented multi-antenna technology.



“LTE/LTE-A operators today are facing a major challenge to install adequate backhaul capacity as they roll out networks, in order to respond to increasing data traffic and growing subscriber numbers,” said Geoff Carey, Marketing Director of MIMOtech. “This collaboration with CSG Hefei will allow us to jointly address all the different technology options for last-mile backhaul, and to provide operators with a solution that precisely meets their needs.”



“MIMOtech’s technology is highly innovative, and ideally complements our own range of last-mile backhaul equipment,” said Yang Jianhui, Chief Technical Officer of CSG Hefei. “This partnership will allow us to provide network operators with a complete range of backhaul options to maximize capacity and keep CAPEX and OPEX to a minimum.”