With Sony's acquisition of Renesas' Tsuruoka Factory semiconductor-related assests the company is able to increase its CIS production capacity by 25%.

Top 10 manufacturers of CMOS Image Sensors

Sony - 21% Omnivision - 19% Samsung - 18% Canon - 9% Aptina Imaging - 8% Toshiba - 6% STMicroelectronics - 4% Nikon - 4% GalaxyCore - 4% SiliconFile - 2% Others (include: ON Semi, SK Hynix, Melexis, EM Microelectronics, Sharp, among others ) - 5%

In December 2013, another fact hit the current CIS supply chain: TowerJazz signed a definitive agreement creating JV with Panasonic Corp. to acquire its 3 semiconductor factories in Japan. This agreement is likely to reinforce TowerJazz's positioning into the CIS industry as a major foundry player for niche applications, allowing the other CIS companies to get access to volume production.Yole Développement believes the re-organization of the CMOS Image Sensor industry will see the emergence of major IDMs companies such as SONY (with very strong investment, manufacturing and R&D capabilities), specialized foundries such as TowerJazz, and many challengers pushed in niche applications and to fabless model.(2012 market share)-----