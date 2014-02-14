© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com Components | February 14, 2014
Ralf Gerbershagen new CEO of Kodak Alaris
Ralf Gerbershagen has been named Chief Executive Officer of Kodak Alaris Holdings Limited, effective April 1, 2014.
Gerbershagen will report to Steven Ross, Interim Chairman of the Board, to complete the new company structure and lead the ongoing transformation of the Kodak Alaris business worldwide.
“Ralf is a recognized leader in both established and growth businesses, and brings an unparalleled commitment to innovation, change and customer needs in the dynamic mobile industry,” said Ross. “I am thrilled that he will join us as CEO and lead the already considerable success established by Kodak Alaris since its formation in September 2013. With Ralf’s leadership and experience in creating new businesses in the enterprise world, combined with our strong resources and management talent, we are well poised to lead the development of breakthrough products and services that our customers expect from the diverse Kodak Alaris businesses.”
Gary Fisher, Kodak Alaris Interim Human Resources Director; Phil Gibbons, Kodak Alaris Chief Financial Officer; Dolores Kruchten, President, Kodak Alaris’ Document Imaging; and Dennis Olbrich, President, Kodak Alaris’ Personalized Imaging, will report to Gerbershagen.
He joins Kodak Alaris from Motorola Mobility, currently part of Google, where he held several leadership positions including Managing Director Motorola Germany GmbH and VP & General Manager Motorola Mobility Europe, and had responsibility for the business of several product portfolios such as Network Infrastructure equipment, Smartphones and Accessories.
Gerbershagen will be based in the UK at Hemel Hempstead.
