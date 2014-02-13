© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

aleo solar AG: Loss of more than half of the company’s share capital

The request made by Robert Bosch GmbH on 4 February 2014 to liquidate the company has significant effects on the annual financial statements of aleo solar AG for the period ended 31 December 2013.

The Management Board of aleo solar AG has announced that based on the latest knowledge it incurred a loss amounting to more than half of the company’s share capital as at 31 December 2013. Based on preliminary estimates, aleo solar AG will show a loss of EUR -20 million that is not covered by equity in its annual financial statements as at 31 December 2013.



Thee Management Board will inform the shareholders of the loss amounting to half of the share capital and explain the company’s situation. In contrast to previous assumptions, aleo solar AG now expects to have closed financial year 2013 with a loss of EUR -100 million.



Due to the financing commitments made by Robert Bosch GmbH, aleo solar AG is neither over-indebted as defined by insolvency law nor does it threaten to become insolvent.