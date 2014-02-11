© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Kemet scaling down in Portugal – 127 to go

US-based component manufacturer, Kemet Electronics, is reportedly scaling down its operations in Evora, Portugal.

The company intends to proceed with a collective dismissal of almost half of the employees at the site. A total of 127 workers – out of 310 – will be let go, according to a report in Portuguese TSF, citing a union complaint.



The TSF had also received information that the company intends to relocate part of the production at the site to Mexico.