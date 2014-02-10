© creasencesro-dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Strong growth in the Stavanger region

Data Respons experiences strong growth in Stavanger and moves to new and larger premises.

The Stavanger region is a continuously growing market for Data Respons. ”There is a strong need for rugged and reliable solutions designed for demanding environmental conditions,” says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



Focus on specialist expertise and highly qualified employees are key elements in the strategy both for Data Respons in Stavanger and the company as a whole. The company has seen strong growth in the Stavanger region during 2013, and expect this trend to continue during 2014.



”Our new facilities are modern and bright and is centrally located at Forus. The office space has been specially designed to fit our needs in terms of specialist engineering tasks and the location is perfectly close to several of our main customers,” says Tore Glesnes, R&D Manager in Stavanger.