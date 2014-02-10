© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Spirox to represent Multitest business in Taiwan and China

Multitest, a division of LTX-Credence Corporation announces that Spirox Corporation will be their official representative for all its product groups in China (PRC) and Taiwan (ROC).

Spirox has been a distributor for LTX-Credence for many years and following the recent acquisition of Multitest and ECT by LTX-Credence this is the next logical step to provide a seamless one-stop supplier structure, the company writes in a press release.



Spirox is now the exclusive distributor in Taiwan and China for all semiconductor related products for LTX-Credence and Multitest.



Pascal Rondé, VP Global Customer Team, comments: “I am delighted with the extension of our commercial relationship with Spirox who will now cover the complete suite of products that we are offering to the semiconductor industry. Just like in other parts of the world, our customers in Taiwan and Mainland China will benefit from an integrated sales and service approach for all their tester, handler, loadboard and contactor related transactions with LTX-Credence and Multitest.”



"Spirox is excited to expand our portfolio of product offerings with a leading technology company like Multitest," noted James Wu, President of Spirox Corporation. "We are confident that this new partnership will enable the right combination of products, technology and local services to deliver compelling solutions to our customers in the region”.